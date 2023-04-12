A man was seriously wounded in an alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on Meranti Street in Mobeni, KwaZulu-Natal, just after 6am on Wednesday.
According to ALS Paramedics medical services, paramedics arrived on the scene to find a man, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained a serious gunshot wound to his arm in an alleged CIT robbery.
“He was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being taken to a nearby Durban hospital for further treatment,” ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.
The events leading up to the incident are unknown, but police were on the scene and will investigate.
TimesLIVE
Driver injured in the early morning CIT robbery
Image: Supplied
A man was seriously wounded in an alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on Meranti Street in Mobeni, KwaZulu-Natal, just after 6am on Wednesday.
According to ALS Paramedics medical services, paramedics arrived on the scene to find a man, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained a serious gunshot wound to his arm in an alleged CIT robbery.
“He was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being taken to a nearby Durban hospital for further treatment,” ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.
The events leading up to the incident are unknown, but police were on the scene and will investigate.
TimesLIVE
Nine die in shoot-out after police foil cash-in-transit robbery in Sebokeng
Motorists urged to avoid N12 near Putfontein after CIT heist
Man slapped with 59-year jail term for 'cross-pavement' CIT robbery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos