A “firing incident” killed four people at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday, the army said, adding that a search operation was ongoing.
An unknown number of shooters were still at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defence source told Reuters, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.
“Station quick-reaction teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed,” the army said in a statement. “Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained.”
The incident took place at 4:35am (2305 GMT), the statement said.
The military station, located about six hours north of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.
'Firing incident' kills four at Indian military station, search operations ongoing
Image: ANI/Handout via REUTERS
