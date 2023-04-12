×

'Firing incident' kills four at Indian military station, search operations ongoing

By Krishn Kaushik - 12 April 2023 - 09:32
Barricades are set up outside Bathinda Military Station, following a "firing incident" at the station that killed four people, in Bhatinda, Punjab, India, April 12, 2023 in this screengrab taken from a handout video.
Image: ANI/Handout via REUTERS

A “firing incident” killed four people at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday, the army said, adding that a search operation was ongoing.

An unknown number of shooters were still at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defence source told Reuters, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

“Station quick-reaction teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed,” the army said in a statement. “Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained.”

The incident took place at 4:35am (2305 GMT), the statement said.

The military station, located about six hours north of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.

Reuters

India government opposes recognising same-sex marriage — court filing

The Indian government opposes recognising same-sex marriages, it said in a filing to the Supreme Court on Sunday, urging the court to reject ...
1 month ago

In a first for India, transgender couple become biological parents

A transgender couple are the first in India to become parents biologically, after one of the partners gave birth on Wednesday in Kerala state.
2 months ago

Dalai Lama apologises after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'

The Dalai Lama, the Tibetans' 87-year-old spiritual leader, apologised on Monday after footage showed him asking a young boy to "suck my tongue" at a ...
1 day ago

