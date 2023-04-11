Top cop in Arusha to fetch Thabo Bester
Magudumana’s father to appear in court
The government says it is unclear when a team of experts it deployed to Tanzania will return with fugitives Thabo Bester and his partner, Nandipha Magudumana, who were arrested in that country on Friday.
A multi-disciplinary team from SA, which comprises of international law experts and other legal expertise from the department of correctional services, and the National Prosecuting Authority arrived in Tanzania on Monday and are meeting with authorities to discuss what would be the best legal mechanism to apply to have the duo back in SA...
Top cop in Arusha to fetch Thabo Bester
Magudumana’s father to appear in court
The government says it is unclear when a team of experts it deployed to Tanzania will return with fugitives Thabo Bester and his partner, Nandipha Magudumana, who were arrested in that country on Friday.
A multi-disciplinary team from SA, which comprises of international law experts and other legal expertise from the department of correctional services, and the National Prosecuting Authority arrived in Tanzania on Monday and are meeting with authorities to discuss what would be the best legal mechanism to apply to have the duo back in SA...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos