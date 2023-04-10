A 39–year-old former G4S employee and a 65-year-old man believed to be Nandipha Magudumana's father, are expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, in connection with Thabo Bester’s escape from the Mangaung correctional facility.
The pair was arrested over the weekend and have been charged with aiding and abetting Bester to escape from lawful custody, said the police.
Police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said the former G4S employee was arrested at his residence in Bloemfontein on Saturday while Magudumana's father was arrested at his home in Port Edward, Eastern Cape on Friday.
Bester and his partner Magudumana escaped the country after news broke that Bester had falsified his escaped from prison and were found in Tanzania on Friday night.
“Meanwhile, the delegation led by the SAPS' Deputy National Commissioner responsible for policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili has arrived in Arusha, Tanzania. The team is currently engaged with their Tanzanian counterparts to finalise all legal processes required towards bringing escapee Thabo Bester and his accomplices to justice in SA,” said Mathe.
“The national commissioner of the SAPS, Gen Fannie Masemola has welcomed the latest arrests and confirmed that the possibility of more arrests could not be ruled out.”
Masemola has again reiterated the appeal to media and the public to exercise patience and allow the investigators the space to conduct the investigations with no undue pressure and expectation.
Bester aiders due to appear in court
Dr Nandipha’s father one of the suspects
Image: Mlungisi Louw
