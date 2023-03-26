×

South Africa

Man stabbed in Windermere Road assault

26 March 2023 - 14:14
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The man was found with multiple stab wounds and in a state of cardiac arrest on Windermere Road in Durban.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

A man was stabbed multiple times in an assault on Durban's Windermere Road in the early hours of Sunday. 

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the victim was found in a state of cardiac arrest. 

“Just after midnight on Sunday morning Emer-G-Med paramedics together with Netcare 911 responded to the scene of an assault on Windermere Road in Durban.

“On arrival on scene a male patient was found with multiple stab wounds and in a state of cardiac arrest. Advanced life support CPR resuscitation efforts were successful and the man was rushed to a nearby hospital for further definitive care,” he said. 

Van Reenen said the facts surrounding the incident and events preceding it were unclear and would form part of a police investigation. 

TimesLIVE

 

