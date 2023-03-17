×

South Africa

KZN man arrested after allegedly stabbing toddler to death

17 March 2023 - 12:18
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A KZN man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a toddler to death. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

A 32-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for the murder of a one-year-old child he allegedly stabbed multiple times before stabbing his mother.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala told TimesLIVE the incident took place in the eMpumelelweni area in the north of the province.

“It is alleged the victim was stabbed multiple times and the suspect also damaged the house.

“The suspect also assaulted and stabbed his mother who sustained injuries.”

Gwala said police are investigating charges of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has deployed social workers to help the family cope with the trauma.

The department said the man was related to the child.

“An 18-year-old mother watched helplessly while the child was gruesomely murdered.

“It is alleged the man started being violent to the family on Sunday and could not be contained.

“This is one of the most horrifying incidents in our province and it’s hard to explain what could have led to such behaviour,” said Khoza.

“It is very painful that a child had to die like this.

“As communities and families we should ensure anyone who becomes violent should be reported to the police immediately to avoid harm that could happen.

“Though the life of the innocent child would not be returned, we find solace that the perpetrator is behind bars.”

TimesLIVE

