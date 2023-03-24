×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Chief justice Raymond Zondo to get honorary doctorate from Rhodes University

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 24 March 2023 - 14:09
Chief justice Raymond Zondo is being honoured by Rhodes University. File photo.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo is being honoured by Rhodes University. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Chief justice Raymond Zondo will be conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree by Rhodes University next week.

Zondo chaired the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture and released its five-part report and recommendations last year.

Rhodes vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela said Zondo’s role in the inquiry stands out as a monument to exemplary leadership, courage and selfless service to the country, saying the nation owes Zondo an inestimable debt of gratitude.

Listen to the institution:

Zondo said he felt honoured. “To have Rhodes University award me the degree of LLD (honoris causa) in recognition of what it believes is ‘my distinguished career’ and ‘outstanding service to the public and society’ is a great privilege.

“Rhodes University is a university of great standing, and I regard it as an honour that it has decided to confer such a degree on me,” he said.

Zondo was appointed appointed chief justice last year. He will conferred on Wednesday next week on the first day of Rhodes's 2023 graduation ceremonies.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Honorary doctorate conferred on Kaizer Motaung by UCT

Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung senior has had an honorary doctorate conferred on him by the University of Cape Town (UCT) during a graduation ...
Sport
8 months ago

David Tlale, Dr Esther Mahlangu and Yvonne Chaka Chaka receive honorary doctorates from TUT

The three legends were honoured with honorary doctorates by the institution.
Entertainment
4 months ago

Nelson Mandela University confers honorary doctorate on media personality Noxolo Grootboom

Grootboom read her last isiXhosa news bulletin to 3.8-million viewers on March 30 2021.
Entertainment
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...