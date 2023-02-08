The court ruled in 2021 that the minister was not legally obliged by the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act to make eligibility for assistance from the Tourism Relief Fund subject to the Tourism BBBE Sector Code.
The appeal court said the order it made did not authorise or oblige the minister to recover funds already disbursed from the relief fund.
Despite this ruling, the minister appealed to the Constitutional Court.
Reading a summary of the judgment, chief justice Raymond Zondo said there were no sound reasons for the court to entertain the matter as it was moot. He said apart from this, the court's workload had increased after the introduction of the 17th Constitution Amendment Act.
The amendment increased the scope of cases the court deals with.
Before the amendment, the court was the highest court in constitutional matters, but now it is empowered to also decide other matters.
TimesLIVE
Top court dismisses tourism minister's appeal on use of 'race-based' criteria to fund sector
The court says the case is moot and its workload does not allow it to deal with such matters
Image: Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla
The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed the tourism minister’s application for leave to appeal an order stating she could not use race-based criteria to grant relief to tourism businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The court dismissed the matter with costs and said it had become moot.
During the lockdown, the minister awarded relief from the R200m Tourism Relief Fund to tourism enterprises affected by the pandemic.
Trade union Solidarity and civil rights group AfriForum went to court to review the decision of the department's use of race as a benchmark for awarding relief to tourism businesses.
The high court ruled the criteria used by the department did not perpetuate an unfair advantage for some candidates over others based on race, but had the effect of providing those candidates with a head start.
Solidarity and AfriForum appealed the decision in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Grant to be given to KZN rural and township businesses affected by July unrest — here's how you can apply
The court ruled in 2021 that the minister was not legally obliged by the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act to make eligibility for assistance from the Tourism Relief Fund subject to the Tourism BBBE Sector Code.
The appeal court said the order it made did not authorise or oblige the minister to recover funds already disbursed from the relief fund.
Despite this ruling, the minister appealed to the Constitutional Court.
Reading a summary of the judgment, chief justice Raymond Zondo said there were no sound reasons for the court to entertain the matter as it was moot. He said apart from this, the court's workload had increased after the introduction of the 17th Constitution Amendment Act.
The amendment increased the scope of cases the court deals with.
Before the amendment, the court was the highest court in constitutional matters, but now it is empowered to also decide other matters.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos