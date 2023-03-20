In the township traffic flowed smoothly, with taxis ferrying passengers.
“We have to go to work. There is nothing we can do. Today is not a holiday so we have to report for duty,” said one Thembisa resident.
There was little to no police presence at the main entrance to the township.
Taxi owners placed their officials at strategic spots to ensure commuters were able to travel without disruptions.
Some roads were blocked in the township. Ebuhleni Street in Mthambeka section was blocked with rocks and tryes and a group of young men stood next to a fire.
The shutdown, which has caused anxiety across the nation, has been organised by the EFF to call for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding and high unemployment.
Government has deployed more than 3,000 members of the military to support police in their efforts to prevent violence, intimidation and destruction of property.
Taxis travelling in and out of Thembisa as national shutdown unfolds
Image: Penwell Dlamini
