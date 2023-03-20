×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Taxis travelling in and out of Thembisa as national shutdown unfolds

20 March 2023 - 09:33
Inner roads in Thembisa were blocked but main roads were clear and operational amid the national shutdown.
Inner roads in Thembisa were blocked but main roads were clear and operational amid the national shutdown.
Image: Penwell Dlamini

The effects of the national shutdown appeared to be minimal in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Monday. 

Main roads leading in and out of the township, including Andrew Mapheto Drive, were cleared after they were earlier blocked by burning tyres and rocks.

In the township traffic flowed smoothly, with taxis ferrying passengers.

“We have to go to work. There is nothing we can do. Today is not a holiday so we have to report for duty,” said one Thembisa resident.

There was little to no police presence at the main entrance to the township.

Taxi owners placed their officials at strategic spots to ensure commuters were able to travel without disruptions. 

Some roads were blocked in the township. Ebuhleni Street in Mthambeka section was blocked with rocks and tryes and a group of young men stood next to a fire.

The shutdown, which has caused anxiety across the nation, has been organised by the EFF to call for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding and high unemployment.

Government has deployed more than 3,000 members of the military to support police in their efforts to prevent violence, intimidation and destruction of property.

TimesLIVE

Police and army on high alert at key national points

Parliament yesterday confirmed that 3,474 members of SANDF had been deployed for a month – from March 17 to April 17.
News
7 hours ago

Anything that threatens shutdown will be handled decisively: EFFSC tells Pretoria university

The EFF student command (EFFSC) has warned the University of Pretoria (UP) that it will shut down all campuses just after midnight on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

'No to a forcible shutdown and fear mongering'

Civil society organisations, churches and business formations have expressed opposition to the EFF's planned national protest on Monday.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

CCTV of armed men robbing woman in Florida road, 800m away from where AKA was ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest