×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Government takes steps to prevent looting during protests

Police and army on high alert at key national points

20 March 2023 - 06:50
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Heavily armed police and members of the SA National Defence Force were stationed at national key points, including the Union Buildings, Eskom power stations, airports and the City Hall in Cape Town yesterday.

Two police nyalas were seen parked outside the Union Buildings with Gauteng traffic police patrolling the area...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony