Government takes steps to prevent looting during protests
Police and army on high alert at key national points
Heavily armed police and members of the SA National Defence Force were stationed at national key points, including the Union Buildings, Eskom power stations, airports and the City Hall in Cape Town yesterday.
Two police nyalas were seen parked outside the Union Buildings with Gauteng traffic police patrolling the area...
Government takes steps to prevent looting during protests
Police and army on high alert at key national points
Heavily armed police and members of the SA National Defence Force were stationed at national key points, including the Union Buildings, Eskom power stations, airports and the City Hall in Cape Town yesterday.
Two police nyalas were seen parked outside the Union Buildings with Gauteng traffic police patrolling the area...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos