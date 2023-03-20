IN PICS | Durban CBD ahead of the national shutdown
By Sandile Ndlovu - 20 March 2023 - 07:59
Tyres burning under a bridge near the old Durban airport as the EFF embarks on a national shutdown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Tyres burn under a bridge in Durban during the national shutdown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A man carries a golf club as a weapon while he patrols on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Avenue in Durban. Communities in Durban and surrounding areas were safeguarding their properties against criminality during the shutdown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
It was business as usual in the Durban CBD early on Monday.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Tyres burn near the old Durban airport in Prospecton during the shutdown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
It was quiet in the Durban CBD ahead of the shutdown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
