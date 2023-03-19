Limpopo police said a 27-year-old male church congregant slipped into the water and drowned after being baptised in Groot Letaba River at Nwamarhanga village on Saturday.
An inquest docket has been opened into the incident.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said church congregants led by their priest had been performing religious rituals and just after concluding the session one of the congregants who had returned to the river to fetch some water slipped and drowned.
He said the 27-year-old man was identified as Ronald Rikhotso.
“Police were alerted about the incident and the body was retrieved from the river by the divers from the police provincial search and rescue team,” said Ledwaba.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe cautioned residents to be careful when using dams and rivers for any purpose, including religious activities.
“Police investigations are still continuing,” said Ledwaba.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo church congregant slips, drowns after baptism
Image: Supplied
Limpopo police said a 27-year-old male church congregant slipped into the water and drowned after being baptised in Groot Letaba River at Nwamarhanga village on Saturday.
An inquest docket has been opened into the incident.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said church congregants led by their priest had been performing religious rituals and just after concluding the session one of the congregants who had returned to the river to fetch some water slipped and drowned.
He said the 27-year-old man was identified as Ronald Rikhotso.
“Police were alerted about the incident and the body was retrieved from the river by the divers from the police provincial search and rescue team,” said Ledwaba.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe cautioned residents to be careful when using dams and rivers for any purpose, including religious activities.
“Police investigations are still continuing,” said Ledwaba.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos