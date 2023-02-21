The search continued for the body of a 29-year-old man who drowned while swimming at a beach in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Monday.
Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) confirmed the search resumed on Tuesday morning
“The Rusa R44 helicopter lifted off this morning to conduct a search for the victim’s body,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
He said Rusa officers were called to the scene shortly before 10pm on Monday.
Balram said on arrival officers met the man's family and friends.
“They said he was swimming with his younger brother and friends after lifeguards booked off duty,” said Balram.
He said the Phoenix resident experienced difficulty and was swept under water.
The incident occurred at 7.30pm.
TimesLIVE
Man drowns at Umhlanga Beach
Image: Supplied
The search continued for the body of a 29-year-old man who drowned while swimming at a beach in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Monday.
Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) confirmed the search resumed on Tuesday morning
“The Rusa R44 helicopter lifted off this morning to conduct a search for the victim’s body,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.
He said Rusa officers were called to the scene shortly before 10pm on Monday.
Balram said on arrival officers met the man's family and friends.
“They said he was swimming with his younger brother and friends after lifeguards booked off duty,” said Balram.
He said the Phoenix resident experienced difficulty and was swept under water.
The incident occurred at 7.30pm.
TimesLIVE
KZN woman drowns in residential pool
KZN fisherman drowns while casting his net
Girl, 10, drowns after family is caught in rip tide at Wilderness beach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos