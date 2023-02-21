×

South Africa

Man drowns at Umhlanga Beach

By Sakhiseni Nxumalo - 21 February 2023 - 10:28
The search continues for the body of a 29-year-old man who drowned at a beach in Umhlanga on Monday.
Image: Supplied

The search continued for the body of a 29-year-old man who drowned while swimming at a beach in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Monday. 

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) confirmed the search resumed on Tuesday morning

“The Rusa R44 helicopter lifted off this morning to conduct a search for the victim’s body,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram. 

He said Rusa officers were called to the scene shortly before 10pm on Monday.

Balram said on arrival officers met the man's family and friends. 

“They said he was swimming with his younger brother and friends after lifeguards booked off duty,” said Balram.

He said the Phoenix resident experienced difficulty and was swept under water. 

The incident occurred at 7.30pm.

TimesLIVE

