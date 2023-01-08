×

South Africa

KZN fisherman drowns while casting his net

08 January 2023 - 16:21
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Search and rescue teams recovered the body of a fisherman on the KZN north coast on Sunday morning.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

In the latest drowning tragedy, the body of a fisherman was recovered by search and rescue workers on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday morning.

IPSS Medical Search and Rescue said in a statement the team joined forces with the police K9 unit to recover the fisherman who drowned in the Tinley Manor river mouth during the early hours of Sunday.

“According to eyewitnesses, the man was casting his net when he disappeared below the water.

“His fellow fisherman were unable to locate him, and IPSS Medical was alerted.”

IPSS Medical Search and Rescue handed the body over to police for further investigation.

There has been a spate of drownings and near-deaths at beaches and pools during the holiday season.

TimesLIVE

