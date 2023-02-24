×

South Africa

Russian man drowns in Umhlanga

24 February 2023 - 11:45
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A Russian citizen drowned at this beach in Umhlanga on Thursday.
Image: Netcare 911

A Russian man drowned after swimming at an unprotected beach in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

According to Netcare 911, the man was swimming at Durban View Park when he drowned.

“Reports indicate a 47-year-old adult male Russian citizen went for a swim in the shore break at an unprotected beach when he was washed out by a wave,” Netcare 911 said.

Municipal lifeguards, private security and police search and rescue members responded.

“The man was located and pulled to shore by kite surfers. He was assessed and found to be unresponsive and not breathing.

Despite best efforts, the man's condition rapidly deteriorated, and he was declared deceased at the scene.”

TimesLIVE

Man drowns at Umhlanga Beach

The search continues for the body of a 29-year-old man who drowned while swimming at a beach in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Monday.
News
3 days ago

KZN woman drowns in residential pool

Tragedy unfolded at a home in Westbrook, north of Durban, on Saturday evening when a woman drowned while taking a dip in the pool
News
1 month ago

KZN fisherman drowns while casting his net

In the latest drowning tragedy, the body of a fisherman was recovered by search and rescue workers on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday morning.
News
1 month ago

