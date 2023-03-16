Police chief killed during sexcapade with lover
Suspect claims he targets couples at rendezvous
A man who was arrested for the murder of a Mpumalanga traffic chief has allegedly told police that the spot at which Judas Chiloane was killed is his hunting ground for robbing couples engaging in sexual rendezvous.
Chiloane, 60, was attacked while engaging in an intimate encounter in the backseat of his Ford Ranger bakkie with a woman who is believed to be married. Chiloane is the traffic chief in Bushbuckridge, while the woman is said to work in the media...
