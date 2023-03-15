A woman from KwaZulu-Natal is in a critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba at her home in the north coast near Ballito on Wednesday.
According to Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue, their paramedics treated the lady on scene before airlifting her to a medical facility in Durban for treatment.
Meyrick said a snake catcher was called to the scene, caught the snake and confirmed it was a black mamba.
TimesLIVE
KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home
Image: Supplied
A woman from KwaZulu-Natal is in a critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba at her home in the north coast near Ballito on Wednesday.
According to Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue, their paramedics treated the lady on scene before airlifting her to a medical facility in Durban for treatment.
Meyrick said a snake catcher was called to the scene, caught the snake and confirmed it was a black mamba.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos