South Africa

KZN woman in critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba in her home

15 March 2023 - 20:56
A KZN woman was bitten by a snake at her home on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal is in a critical condition after being bitten by a black mamba at her home in the north coast near Ballito on Wednesday. 

According to Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue, their paramedics treated the lady on scene before airlifting her to a medical facility in Durban for treatment.

Meyrick said a snake catcher was called to the scene, caught the snake and confirmed it was a black mamba.

TimesLIVE

