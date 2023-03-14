The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has called on the more than seven million eligible South Africans between the ages of 16 and 29 to heed the call to register to vote in the 2024 national and provincial elections.
Millions expected to vote in 2024 elections — Here’s how you can register
Image: Alaister Russell
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has called on the more than seven million eligible South Africans between the ages of 16 and 29 to heed the call to register to vote in the 2024 national and provincial elections.
The IEC recently launched a national campaign to assist South Africans to register online to vote in next year’s elections.
The campaign “Your Vote Is Your Voice” is aimed at getting youth to register to vote.
“There are 7,981,485 registered youth between the ages of 16 and 29. That’s a huge number of young people with the potential to make a significant impact on our democracy,” said IEC.
The commission is yet to announce when elections will take place while parliament continues to work on amending the electoral bill.
Why do I need to register?
Before you can vote, you have to register in the voting district in which you live. This is important for municipal elections since you can only vote in the voting district where you are registered.
Where do I register?
You can register to vote online or find your nearest voting station here.
You can also make an appointment to apply for registration during office hours at the IEC office responsible for your voting district.
What do I need?
To register you will need a smart ID card, green bar-coded ID book or temporary ID certificate.
You also need to provide the physical address where you live.
How can I check my registration status?
Send an SMS with your ID number to 32810. SMSs cost R1.
“By checking your registration status, you can ensure you are eligible to vote and have all the information you need to participate in the electoral process,” the IEC said.
If I’m abroad, can I register?
The Electoral Amendment Act permitted all South African citizens the right to register and vote abroad in national elections.
To vote abroad, you must be registered and submit a VEC10 notification within the period specified on the election’s timetable, 15 days from the date on which the election is proclaimed.
My ID is in my maiden name but my married name appears on the voters’ roll. Do I need to reregister?
No, because the IEC uses your ID number and not your name. Check your ID number against the National Population Register (NPR) to ensure you are eligible to vote.
“We get your name as reflected on the NPR (the department of home affairs automatically changes your name when you get married), and that is the name that appears on the voters’ roll. Your name on the voters’ roll does not have to match the name on your ID. You can apply to home affairs for a new ID reflecting your married name if you want, but it is not necessary to register or vote,” said the IEC.
