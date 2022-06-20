IEC welcomes conviction of official who fraudulently cast 24 votes in last year’s elections

An Electoral Commission (IEC) official was arrested and convicted last week after she was found to have fraudulently cast 24 ballot papers into a ballot box ahead of the November 2021 local government elections.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) reported that 37-year-old Nomusa Precious Gabuza was sentenced by the Umlazi regional court in Durban.

The commission’s internal investigation found she broke the law and abused her position.

“Gabuza was sentenced to three years of correctional supervision and four years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years, after she pleaded guilty to contravention of the Local Government Municipal Electoral Act,” said the IEC.

The commission welcomed her conviction, saying it was in line with its commitment to timely intervention and consequence management.