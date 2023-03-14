×

South Africa

DA to charge Nehawu after pregnant woman dies, but union accuses party of politicking

By Sakhiseni Nxumalo - 14 March 2023 - 11:52
Striking National Health and Allied Workers' Union members block access to Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Supplied

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal says it will lay criminal charges against protesting healthcare workers after a seven-month-pregnant woman died after allegedly being denied medical assistance. 

Thandokuhle Mlotshwa, 30, passed away on March 7 at Pietermaritzburg’s Northdale Hospital. 

KwaZulu Private Ambulance paramedic Hans Hartmann said she was injured in a hit-and-run accident on Town Bush Road. Mlotshwa was walking on a pavement when a vehicle lost control and ploughed into her. 

“We took her to Northdale and because of her condition, the doctors advised that we take her to Grey’s Hospital. However, Grey’s Hospital was blocked because of the strike. I begged the protesting workers to allow me to bring her into the hospital. I told them the woman had a head injury, but they told me they did not care, she can die and the family must deal with the government,” he said.

Hartmann said thereafter he called Northdale Hospital to explain the situation at Grey's and pleaded with doctors there to assist her. Mlotshwa was eventually taken in by the hospital after three hours. She had a concussion and internal bleeding in her head, said Hartmann. 

“I was so heartbroken when I got the call the next morning that she had passed away. What hurt me the most is that man who told me that she must die and they don't care.”

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers and the party's provincial health spokesperson Edwin Baptie said charges would be laid against the National Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) at Loop Street SAPS in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

The party said it wrote to KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu on Friday, urging her to lay charges within 72 hours. However, the deadline passed and it would now act in the interests of the province's people, whose constitutional right to healthcare must be upheld. 

Nehawu’s regional secretary Mazwi Ngubane hit back, saying the DA is using the tragedy to score political points. He told TimesLIVE he was at Grey's Hospital on the day and protesters did not deny anyone medical assistance.

Ngubane said people were being turned away from the facility as there was no-one inside to assist them.

“We are not fighting with the community, but we are fighting the government. We serve the community and we will never gamble with their lives. We wish the family could deal with the department of health directly, as they are the ones that fail to provide assistance. 

“The DA must stop playing politics — now is not the time for that,” he said.

TimesLIVE

