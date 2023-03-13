“Bongani [Baloyi] matter is still keeping us busy. After our meeting tomorrow, the media will be all over the story but once it dies down, we will move on to deal with the remaining seven,” the letter read.
ActionSA’s councillor Morodi has been officially nominated as the speaker, filling in the vacancy that was left by Dr Murunwa Makwarela who was elected mayor.
Makwarela resigned as mayor and councillor on Friday over an alleged fake rehabilitation certificate.
Asked if the letter was authentic, Beaumont said: “It’s fake.”
ActionSA dismissed Tshwane councillor Molapo after an internal investigation found that she had shared party information with Abel Tau, whom she has a relationship with and who was dismissed from the party in November.
The party’s Gauteng leader Baloyi was expected to announce his departure from the party on Monday.
‘Keep an eye on ActionSA councillors’ memo fake, says Beaumont
Image: Sharon Seretlo
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont has labelled the memo allegedly sent by him to the Tshwane caucus a fake.
The letter is addressed to the party’s head of organising Dr Nasiphi Moya and is instructing her to keep an eye on several ActionSA councillors in Tshwane ahead of the vote to elect a speaker.
In the letter supposedly written by Beaumont, he says he’s advised Moya to keep an eye on the “remaining seven” for Monday’s council meeting.
“We have an all-important council sitting and we must make sure that Kholo [Kholofelo Morodi] is elected. We need the DA to have confidence that we will deliver Cilliers Brink and it starts tomorrow with Kholo’s election.
“We’ve dealt with Nkele [Molapo] and it should instil enough fear in these councillors, so I don’t anticipate that there’ll be too many problems.
