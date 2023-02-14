'Williams pays the price for Tshwane scandal'
Mayor's departure was honourable and will stabilise metro - parties
Outgoing Tshwane mayor Randall Williams jumped before some in his own caucus and in the governing coalition as well as opposition parties would push him out.
They blamed Randall for several scandals that have cost the municipality millions of rand and damaged its reputation that happened under his watch even though he was not necessarily directly responsible for them...
'Williams pays the price for Tshwane scandal'
Mayor's departure was honourable and will stabilise metro - parties
Outgoing Tshwane mayor Randall Williams jumped before some in his own caucus and in the governing coalition as well as opposition parties would push him out.
They blamed Randall for several scandals that have cost the municipality millions of rand and damaged its reputation that happened under his watch even though he was not necessarily directly responsible for them...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos