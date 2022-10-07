Lesufi appointed Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as health MEC, to replace Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi.
Newly elected Gauteng premier announces new cabinet with expanded mandates
One of the key mandates given to some MECs is to ensure E-tolls are scrapped
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Friday introduced his new executive committee after his appointment on Thursday.
Lesufi said three priorities for his executive is to ensure provision of better health services, improving the lives of people in townships and informal settlements and fighting crime and lawlessness.
Lesufi appointed Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as health MEC, to replace Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi.
He appointed Tasneem Motara as MEC for economic development while Faith Mazibuko will retain the safety and security portfolio. Kedibone Diale-Tlabela was appointed as transport and logistics MEC and said her mandate was simple: ensure E-tolls are scrapped.
Lesufi also appointed Matome Chiloane to replace him as education MEC, Mzikayifani Khumalo as co-operative governance MEC, Lebogang Maile as infrastructure development and human settlements MEC, Jacob Mamabolo as finance MEC, Morakane Mosupyoe as sport MEC and Mbali Hlophe as social development MEC.
Outlining his vision, Lesufi said he wanted to ensure people do not queue for hours to obtain health services in the province's clinics and hospitals.
He said the province will increase the budget and intends to recruit 6,000 people to assist police in law enforcement.
“We are creating an e-security network. We want face recognition CCTV in every inch of Gauteng to monitor movements.
“We want to take over the E-tolls gantries immediately to monitor the movement of cars. We are going big on that aspect.”
He said the province wants every citizen to have an e-panic button, which should be activated when they find themselves in trouble.
A unit operating on a 24-hour basis would also be formed to prevent land invasions.
On the expansion of the transport portfolio to include logistics, Lesufi said no school should be without desks or books because they were not delivered, and no hospitals without supplies because of no deliveries.
The immediate mandate of the finance MEC was to ensure E-tolls are scrapped, he said.
In agreement with the National Treasury and in accordance with relevant laws, another mandate was to be the first province to establish a state bank.
This state bank would allow people to borrow money and fund township businesses.
“We are going to buy medicine directly. The mandate is to establish a pharmaceutical company. We will buy medicine directly from the holders of those titles.”
He said no hospital or clinic should be without medication.
“The finance department is going to manage that.”
Lesufi said the new leadership represents intention and continuity.
“I wish the team well. Let us serve the people of Gauteng,” he said.
