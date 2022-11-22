Gauteng to contribute R12.9bn towards the decommissioning of e-tolls

“A long-term repayment period will ensure that we relieve the pressure on the provincial government fiscus, whilst maintaining the delivery of social services and other imperatives such as fighting crime,” said Lesufi.
The technical team has also been tasked to come up with the process of decommissioning the e-tolls. “More work still needs to be done jointly by the Gauteng government, national department of transport, Sanral and National Treasury to clarify maintenance and decommissioning of e-tolls,” Lesufi said.
In October, Godongwana announced in his medium-term expenditure framework that the national government would take a portion (70%) of the e-toll debt following a civil boycott by most citizens in the province.
E-tolls were introduced by Sanral to pay for money borrowed in the GFIP. The introduction of the system in 2013 turned ANC alliance partners – Cosatu and SACP – against government as they believed the system would place more financial pressure on workers.
Civil society also led from the front, calling on people not to pay their e-toll bills, arguing that the system was unsustainable.
