Embattled City of Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela has resigned as a councillor, effectively leaving the Cope seat vacant.
This means Makwarela is no longer mayor of the capital city.
This was confirmed by Congress of the People (cope) regional secretary Terance Monana, who said they had accepted Makwarela's resignation on Friday.
His resignation comes hours after the Gauteng High Court declared Makwarela's rehabilitation certificate a fake and referred it to the Hawks for criminal investigation.
Monama said Cope believes that these matters are sub judice and do not want to comment on them at this stage.
"Cope in Tshwane region has therefore resolved to give Dr Murunwa Makwarela the space required to deal with these personal matters and legal matters and to afford him his Constitutional right of being innocent until proven otherwise.
"In the light of the development with the courts, the region has also resolved to withdraw Dr Makwarela as a Cope public representative with immediate effect from the Independent Electoral Committee and therefore as the public representative in the City of Tshwane Council. The due processes will be followed for the removal and a suitable candidate to take over as the councilor will be announced in due course," he said.
Speaking to Sowetan, Monama said Justice Sefanyetso would replace Makwarela in council.
Around Friday noon, Makwarela also released a statement saying he will not take media interviews as he had bereavement of two relatives.
Makwarela resigns as Cope councillor, no longer Tshwane mayor
