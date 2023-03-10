×

South Africa

Tshwane manager instructs lawyers to probe Dr Makwarela's rehabilitation certificate

10 March 2023 - 10:46
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
Dr Murunwa Makwarela was elected Tshwane executive mayor. Picture: Masi Losi
Image: MASI LOSI

Tshwane municipal manager Johan Mettler has instructed the council's legal services to investigate mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela's rehabilitation certificate.

This comes after questions were raised about the authenticity of the court rehabilitation order submitted by Makwarela. 

He submitted the letter to the office of the city manager on Thursday in a bid to cling on to his mayoral seat after reports of an unresolved insolvency case dating back to 2016.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba confirmed the investigation.

"The city manager, Johann Mettler, has requested legal services to investigate certain aspects around the rehabilitation notice that was presented to him by councillor Murunwa Makwarela yesterday. This was done as a consequence of various issues that were brought to his attention during the course of yesterday," Bokaba said.

By law, an individual who has been declared insolvent cannot hold public office, which formed the basis for Mettler to disqualify Makwarela as a councillor. 

However, when Makwarela produced the rehabilitation order, he was reinstated as mayor.

TimesLIVE reported that legal experts had pointed out that the letter had grammatical flaws, structural discrepancies and is cited to have come from the "North Court of South Africa Gauteng Division Pretoria" instead of the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Pretoria.

