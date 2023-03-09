According to the order, the respondent are “prohibited from denying anything which directly or indirectly obstructs or impedes access to and from the applicant's health facilities across Gauteng province and damaging any property situated on the applicant's health facilities, whether movable or immovable and regardless of who the owner may be thereof.”
Gauteng health department obtains court interdict against Nehawu protesters
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Gauteng health department has obtained a court interdict preventing protesting public healthcare workers from denying patients and non-striking staff access to health institutions
The interdict also bars members of trade union Nehawu from barricading entrances of health facilities, assaulting and intimidating staff and patients.
The interdict was obtained on Wednesday by Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko from the labour court in Johannesburg.
The interdict is against Nehawu, all striking employees of Nehawu, individuals or officials affiliated to the union.
Police minister Bheki Cele is cited as a third respondent in the matter.
According to the order, the respondent are “prohibited from denying anything which directly or indirectly obstructs or impedes access to and from the applicant's health facilities across Gauteng province and damaging any property situated on the applicant's health facilities, whether movable or immovable and regardless of who the owner may be thereof.”
The order further says that the respondents are prohibited from barricading entrances or buildings, molesting, assaulting, threatening or intimidating any member of staff in or out patient, contractor, visitor or official of the department.
The court ordered Nehawu to inform its members about the interdict and comply with it.
The court also ordered the police to ''to take all steps necessary to give effect to the order, including the removal and expulsion of any person from the properties and premises of the applicant.''
Public healthcare workers have been on an ongoing strike since Monday, demanding a 10% salary increase.
On Wednesday, the Free State health department also won a court order to stop protesting health workers from intimidating patients and non-striking colleagues.
