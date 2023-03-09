×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gauteng health department obtains court interdict against Nehawu protesters

09 March 2023 - 09:35
Mpho Koka Journalist
Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) marching along the street outside Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Protesters closed down entrances to the hospital with rocks during their strike for a 10% wage increase.
Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) marching along the street outside Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Protesters closed down entrances to the hospital with rocks during their strike for a 10% wage increase.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Gauteng health department has obtained a court interdict preventing protesting public healthcare workers from denying patients and non-striking staff access to health institutions

The interdict also bars members of trade union Nehawu from barricading entrances of health facilities, assaulting and intimidating staff and patients.  

The interdict was obtained on Wednesday by Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko from the labour court in Johannesburg.  

The interdict is against Nehawu, all striking employees of Nehawu, individuals or officials affiliated to the union.  

Police minister Bheki Cele is cited as a third respondent in the matter.

Health minister seeks Cele’s help as Nehawu strike gets nasty

Health minister Joe Phaahla has called on police minister Bheki Cele to protect patients and health institutions as the public healthcare strike ...
News
3 hours ago

According to the order, the respondent are “prohibited from denying anything which directly or indirectly obstructs or impedes access to and from the applicant's health facilities across Gauteng province and damaging any property situated on the applicant's health facilities, whether movable or immovable and regardless of who the owner may be thereof.”

The order further says that the respondents are prohibited from barricading entrances or buildings, molesting, assaulting, threatening or intimidating any member of staff in or out patient, contractor, visitor or official of the department. 

The court ordered Nehawu to inform its members about the interdict and comply with it.  

The court also ordered the police to ''to take all steps necessary to give effect to the order, including the removal and expulsion of any person from the properties and premises of the applicant.'' 

Public healthcare workers have been on an ongoing strike since Monday, demanding a 10% salary increase.

On Wednesday, the Free State health department also won a court order to stop protesting health workers from intimidating patients and non-striking colleagues.  

kokam@sowetan.co.za 

Nehawu strike spreads as violence, intimidation escalate

The ongoing wage strike by health workers has escalated nationally, with violence and intimidation the order of the day while patients are being ...
News
3 hours ago

Nehawu denies preventing medical personnel from entering Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Doctors had to be escorted into Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke Hospital during the National Health and Allied Workers' Union strike on Wednesday.
News
21 hours ago

Striking nurses ‘attacked’ ambulance transporting child in critical condition to KZN hospital

Striking nurses allegedly attacked an ambulance transporting a child in critical condition to Stanger Hospital in KwaDukuza and assaulted a member of ...
News
17 hours ago

Nehawu hails protests a success as scores of disruptions are experienced

Nehawu-affiliated workers in KwaZulu-Natal have vowed to continue their protests until the government accedes to their demands of a 10% pay increase.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...