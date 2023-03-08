Nehawu hails protests a success as scores of disruptions are experienced

She added that this happened while the cost of living soared drastically.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Nehawu-affiliated workers in KwaZulu-Natal have vowed to continue their protests until the government accedes to their demands of a 10% pay increase.
The government workers on Tuesday halted operations at hospitals and numerous government offices around the province.
The regional secretary in Harry Gwala, Ntokozo Nxumalo, said the planned action had yielded results. The region comprises the Umgungundlovu district.
“Most workers are battling to put food on the table as everything is spiralling up. We demand better wages,” said Nxumalo.
The Prince Mshiyeni hospital in Umlazi saw scores of patients being turned away as workers stood outside the hospital gates and chanted songs.
At Pinetown magistrate's court, a group of workers threatened to lock their non-striking counterparts inside their premises. Senior officials had to intervene to resolve the impasse.
“From 2021 we have not received anything as government workers. We got gratuity which was not pensionable. This then means it does not contribute to pension,” said Nehawu's provincial secretary Ncebakazi Malima.
She alleged that they received only 3% increases last year.
“Though we did receive a paltry amount, we are not happy. We don't have money. Sometimes we take money and we share it with unemployed graduates and all of our families,” said Malima.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
She added that this happened while the cost of living soared drastically.
“It seems the government does not care about its workforce. We see that money is going elsewhere,” added Malima.
The KwaZulu-Natal health department said in a statement it was regrettable that the department was experiencing disruptions to normal operations at some of its health facilities, mainly at eThekwini, uThukela and uMgungundlovu districts, as result of the Nehawu strike.
It said the industrial action had begun on March 6 and had resulted in the blockade of access to various hospitals by certain individuals, thus hindering access to several facilities, as well as work stoppages after the intimidation and removal of staff from their posts.
Emergency medical services in and around eThekwini and at King Cetshwayo have reported serious challenges with moving patients to and from healthcare facilities.
It also cautioned the public and leaders and members of organised labour against breaking the law and blocking access routes and entrances to clinics, hospitals and all health institutions, saying this could result in unnecessary and avoidable loss of lives and inconvenience to different members of society.
