×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

We shall not retreat or surrender: Public service workers forge ahead with strike

07 March 2023 - 12:57
Public sector workers have vowed to continue striking.
Public sector workers have vowed to continue striking.
Image: Mark Andrews

Public service workers countrywide will continue to strike, despite a labour court order interdicting them from doing so. 

“We shall not retreat nor surrender,” the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said, adding it will appeal the interdict.

“We believe strongly that the labour appeal court will arrive at a different conclusion.”

Nehawu national spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi said: “What it means is that once you file an appeal, immediately it suspends the order. As such, we are continuing with our strike action ... across the country in various workplaces — health institutions, justice, magistrate's courts, higher education departments, social development departments.

“We have gathered in those workplaces and we are demonstrating outside.” 

Nehawu’s strike action is still interdicted

The labour court has allowed an interdict issued against the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) strike on Saturday to ...
News
21 hours ago

WATCH | Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu strike

"An incredible and sporadic situation in the context of multiple crises," said Barry James Mitchell who captured a video of a wedding couple being ...
News
5 hours ago

Nkolonzi said the blame for service-delivery disruption should be placed at the government's door.

“The workers have withdrawn their labour and they will withdraw their labour until government puts something [on the negotiating table] that workers might consider.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Will be there 'as long as it takes': Ramaphosa announces new minister of ...