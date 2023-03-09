Health minister seeks Cele’s help as Nehawu strike gets nasty
Union ‘open to talks’ after blocking off health centres
By Mpho Sibanyoni and Nomazima Nkosi - 09 March 2023 - 07:00
Health minister Joe Phaahla has called on police minister Bheki Cele to protect patients and health institutions as the public healthcare strike turned violent.
National department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale said Phaahla contacted Cele to ask for the deployment and strengthening of the presence of police at affected areas to bring stability as the strike by members of trade union Nehawu escalated on Wednesday...
Health minister seeks Cele’s help as Nehawu strike gets nasty
Union ‘open to talks’ after blocking off health centres
Health minister Joe Phaahla has called on police minister Bheki Cele to protect patients and health institutions as the public healthcare strike turned violent.
National department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale said Phaahla contacted Cele to ask for the deployment and strengthening of the presence of police at affected areas to bring stability as the strike by members of trade union Nehawu escalated on Wednesday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos