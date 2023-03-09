×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Health minister seeks Cele’s help as Nehawu strike gets nasty

Union ‘open to talks’ after blocking off health centres

By Mpho Sibanyoni and Nomazima Nkosi - 09 March 2023 - 07:00

Health minister Joe Phaahla has called on police minister Bheki Cele to protect patients and health institutions as the public healthcare strike turned violent. 

National department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale said Phaahla contacted Cele to ask for the deployment and strengthening of the presence of police at affected areas to bring stability as the strike by members of trade union Nehawu escalated on Wednesday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...