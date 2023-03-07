Deputy chairperson of Nehawu in the Harry Gwala region Sihle Makhaye said they plan to shut down the hospitals until the government accedes to their demands.
Burning tyres and debris as KZN health workers join national comrades in Nehawu strike
Image: Supplied
Dozens of health workers from hospitals around Pietermaritzburg have downed tools in protests over wages.
The strike comes after the government attempted to shut down the union's planned protests by launching a court interdict.
The National Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) wants more than 80 hospitals and community health centres to be shut down.
At Northdale and Greys hospitals in Pietermaritzburg, entrances were blockaded by burning tyres and debris.
Image: Supplied
Deputy chairperson of Nehawu in the Harry Gwala region Sihle Makhaye said they plan to shut down the hospitals until the government accedes to their demands.
He said they were demanding 10% increases.
“The gate has been blocked. Everyone is outside, from nurses to doctors and all other staff members,” said Makhaye.
They are also demanding a housing subsidy hike from R1,900 to R2,500.
National health spokesperson Foster Mohale said health services were affected during the strike on Monday.
Disrupted hospitals included Carletonville, Leratong and Thelle Mogoerane in Gauteng. In the Free State, Manapo Regional Hospital and Pelonomi Hospital have been affected.
In North West, Tshepong, Witrand and Moses Kotane hospitals were partially operating and Khayelitsha Hospital in the Western Cape suffered the same fate.
The provincial health department said it would issue a statement.
