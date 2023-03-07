×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Burning tyres and debris as KZN health workers join national comrades in Nehawu strike

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 07 March 2023 - 09:54
National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union members downed tools on Tuesday as part of the union's demand for a 10% wage increase.
National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union members downed tools on Tuesday as part of the union's demand for a 10% wage increase.
Image: Supplied

Dozens of health workers from hospitals around Pietermaritzburg have downed tools in protests over wages.

The strike comes after the government attempted to shut down the union's planned protests by launching a court interdict.

The National Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) wants more than 80 hospitals and community health centres to be shut down.

At Northdale and Greys hospitals in Pietermaritzburg, entrances were blockaded by burning tyres and debris.

Striking National Health and Allied Workers' Union members blocked access to Greys hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
Striking National Health and Allied Workers' Union members blocked access to Greys hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

Deputy chairperson of Nehawu in the Harry Gwala region Sihle Makhaye said they plan to shut down the hospitals until the government accedes to their demands. 

He said they were demanding 10% increases.

“The gate has been blocked. Everyone is outside, from nurses to doctors and all other staff members,” said Makhaye.

They are also demanding a housing subsidy hike from R1,900 to R2,500.

National health spokesperson Foster Mohale said health services were affected during the strike on Monday.

Disrupted hospitals included Carletonville, Leratong and Thelle Mogoerane in Gauteng. In the Free State, Manapo Regional Hospital and Pelonomi Hospital have been affected.

In North West, Tshepong, Witrand and Moses Kotane hospitals were partially operating and Khayelitsha Hospital in the Western Cape  suffered the same fate.  

The provincial health department said it would issue a statement.

TimesLIVE

Hospitals disrupted by public sector workers’ national strike

Operations in a number of hospitals around the country have been disrupted due to the strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ ...
News
21 hours ago

Reports of damage to property and delayed ambulances as health workers strike

The public service strike by workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has been marred by reports of ...
News
18 hours ago

Nehawu’s strike action is still interdicted

The labour court has allowed an interdict issued against the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) strike on Saturday to ...
News
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Will be there 'as long as it takes': Ramaphosa announces new minister of ...