Bail for prison warder accused of killing wife for allegedly refusing sex

A prison warder attached to Kgosi Mampuru correctional centre in Pretoria was granted R5,000 bail by the Mamelodi magistrate's court on Tuesday after allegedly murdering his wife.
Thuso Phora, 32, is accused of killing his police graduate wife Botshelo in January with an unknown object. TimesLIVE understands the wife graduated as a police officer in November last year. According to NPA spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, Phora and the deceased were arguing because she rejected his advances to have sexual intercourse.
“During the argument, Phora hit her on the head with an unknown object, proceeded to strangle her with an extension cord and fled.
“Later that day, Phora’s mother called a family friend, asking them to go clean their room. On arrival, the family friend saw blood stains on the bed and noticed the back room door was slightly open. They called Phora’s mother and when the mother and brother arrived at the scene, they found the body. They locked the house and went to the police,” Mahanjana said.
Phora was arrested the next day at the Tshwane district hospital where he was admitted after he allegedly tried to commit suicide by drinking poison.
“During the bail application, the state asked the court not to release the accused on bail, because he was likely to evade trial due to the seriousness of his offence. Moreover, the accused could try to commit suicide since he had already attempted it.
“Furthermore, the state argued his release on bail may incite public violence.
“However, in his affidavit, Phora asked to be released on bail because he had to take care of his four-year-old daughter who is sick,” Mahanjana said.
Bail was set at R5,000, with strict conditions that include that he should not have contact with his minor child unless the family court has conducted a thorough investigation and gives permission.
During the ruling, the magistrate said that no evidence was given that the accused would evade his trial or commit a crime while on bail, so bail was granted.
The matter was postponed to May 5 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Bail for prison warder accused of killing wife for allegedly refusing sex
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
TimesLIVE
