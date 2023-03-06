Reports of damage to property and delayed ambulances as health workers strike

The public service strike by workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has been marred by reports of violence.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said property was destroyed and a vehicle set alight on Monday at one of the hospitals on the West Rand.

Modiba added services were affected by the strike action at some facilities across the province.

He said in other instances, ambulances were unable to attend to emergencies because of blocked entrances.

“The department apologises for the inconvenience the situation is causing to patients, including to family members who might be trying to reach them. We advise the public to use alternative facilities near them which are not affected,” he said.

Nehawu has embarked on an indefinite strike to demand a 10% salary increment. This is despite the ruling of the labour court interdicting the public service strike action, which was to start on March 6.