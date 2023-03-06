Reports of damage to property and delayed ambulances as health workers strike
The public service strike by workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has been marred by reports of violence.
Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said property was destroyed and a vehicle set alight on Monday at one of the hospitals on the West Rand.
Modiba added services were affected by the strike action at some facilities across the province.
He said in other instances, ambulances were unable to attend to emergencies because of blocked entrances.
“The department apologises for the inconvenience the situation is causing to patients, including to family members who might be trying to reach them. We advise the public to use alternative facilities near them which are not affected,” he said.
Nehawu has embarked on an indefinite strike to demand a 10% salary increment. This is despite the ruling of the labour court interdicting the public service strike action, which was to start on March 6.
The court ruling follows an urgent application by the department of public service and administration (DPSA) heard in the Johannesburg labour court on Saturday, after being postponed from March 3.
The union has filed an application for leave to appeal the interdict.
Modiba said some of the facilities affected were:
- Helen Joseph Hospital;
- Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital;
- Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital;
- Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital;
- Thembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital;
- Goba Clinic;
- Magagula Clinic;
- Kopanong Hospital;
- Sebokeng Regional Hospital;
- Heidelberg District Hospital;
- Johan Heyns Community Health Centre;
- Levai Mbatha Community Health Centre;
- Sebokeng Zone 17 Clinic;
- Leratong Regional Hospital;
- Carletonville District Hospital; and
- West Rand District Hospital.
“Further action will be taken against those responsible for damaging property or endangering the lives of health workers and patients. The department continues to monitor the environment. Law enforcement agencies are on site attending to the situation,” he said.
Modiba said despite the strike and limited staff, patients already in facilities continued to receive care.
The national department of health has condemned the violence and intimidation directed at health workers, patients and infrastructure.
The department's spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said they were working closely with the provincial health authorities and law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation to ensure necessary urgent interventions.
“The department respects the right to strike by members of the trade unions as enshrined in the constitution of the country. However, such right should not violate the constitutional rights of others to life and access to health care.
“The participation of employees rendering essential services or maintenance services in the strike during working hours will constitute misconduct, and the principle of ‘no work no pay’ will be strictly and timeously applied without fear or favour,” said Mohale.
