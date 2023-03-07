×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ramokgopa named new minister of electricity

Three ministers axed in Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle

07 March 2023 - 07:00
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Three ministers and three deputies were axed last night as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced changes to the national executive headlined by the new minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa has been entrusted with turning around the biggest crisis ever to beset the country — energy — since the dawn of democracy...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...
Will be there 'as long as it takes': Ramaphosa announces new minister of ...