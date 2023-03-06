Sputla Ramokgopa: man with his finger on the pulse

Who is Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa?
Ramokgopa’s most recent job was that of the head of the Presidency’s investment and infrastructure office.
The office is responsible for developing the country’s investment strategy, refining the institutional infrastructure for investment mobilisation and establishing an investment intelligence capability.
Ramokgopa, according to his LinkedIn profile, has a BSc in civil engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, a Master’s degree in public administration and business leadership from Unisa. He also has a PhD in public affairs from the University of Pretoria.
He also has a certificate in executive development from Stellenbosch University.
Ramokgopa from Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, was elected mayor of the City of Tshwane between 2010 and 2016.
He is credited with stabilising governance in the capital city council during his tenure.
According to the Auditor-General (AG), Tshwane metro maintained unqualified audit opinion with adverse findings on irregular expenditure during 2011/12 financial year under Ramokgopa.
The National Treasury website showed the metro received a few adverse findings from the AG with several instances of irregular expenditure detected.
Most recently, Ramokgopa published a 37-page document titled: "SA’s Infrastructure Emergency: an urgent and collaborative intervention.” He said this was the country’s biggest threat to the democratic project.
In the paper published on his LinkedIn profile, he characterises the country’s energy crisis as an emergency.
“In terms of the state of energy, it is no longer a crisis but rather, an emergency. The country’s current inability to provide sustainable and reliable sources of power has long posed an immediate risk with the situation drastically deteriorating on a daily basis. Based on the fact that the situation is an emergency and not a crisis, the scale and speed of the country’s interventions in relation to energy must respond accordingly.
"Furthermore, it is crucial that procurement systems are able to respond appropriately to the energy emergency. Gearing these systems of readiness will ensure the country’s ability to respond to emerging challenges in the water sector,” he wrote.
Ramokgopa joined the Gauteng legislature in 2019 when he was appointed as MEC for economic development, agriculture and environment.
His previous positions include being CEO for both the Metropolitan Trading Company and the Johannesburg Fresh Produce Market. Previously, he was also the deputy chairperson of the board of Trade and Investment in Limpopo.
Ramokgopa was the recipient of the 2010 Black Business Quarterly Young Business Achiever of the Year award, according SA local government association.
Sputla Ramokgopa: man with his finger on the pulse
Public management technocrat is a proven fix-it executive
Image: Freddy Mavunda / Business Day
