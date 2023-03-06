WATCH |Live updates: President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet

20:53

Deputy ministers in the president Nomasonto Motaung and Kenneth Morolong. Deputy minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Sisisi Tolashe, deputy minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation, Pinky Kekana.

There will be two Deputy Ministers for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Parks Tau and Zolile Burns-Ncamashe.

There will be two deputy ministers for water and sanitation David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala.

Deputy minister of public works, Bernice Swarts, deputy minister of small business development, Dipuo Peters, deputy minister of public enterprises, Obed Bapela, deputy minister of transport, Lisa Mangcu.