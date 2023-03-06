WATCH |Live updates: President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
20:53
Deputy ministers in the president Nomasonto Motaung and Kenneth Morolong. Deputy minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Sisisi Tolashe, deputy minister in the presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation, Pinky Kekana.
There will be two Deputy Ministers for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Parks Tau and Zolile Burns-Ncamashe.
There will be two deputy ministers for water and sanitation David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala.
Deputy minister of public works, Bernice Swarts, deputy minister of small business development, Dipuo Peters, deputy minister of public enterprises, Obed Bapela, deputy minister of transport, Lisa Mangcu.
20:51
Patricia de Lille will be minister of tourism. Minister of public service and Administration is Noxolo Kiviet. Thembi Nkadimeng is minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.
20:50
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is the minister of electricity. Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is minister of women the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will be minister of intelligence in the presidency. Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Sihle Zikalala. Minister in the Presidency responsible for planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa.
20:49
I have decided to appoint Paul Mashatile as deputy president.
20:44
I am appointing two new ministers: the minister of electricity to deal with loadshedding and second minister for planning, monitoring and evaluation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the new members of the national executive