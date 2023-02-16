Nkosi, who was out on bail for almost three years, appeared in the Orlando magistrate's court on Thursday for sentencing.
He seemed calm in the dock but left in handcuffs after sentencing.
In handing down sentence, magistrate Mohammed Jooma said Nkosi failed to show remorse from the day he was arrested and during the trial.
A pre-sentencing report stated he had a problem with alcohol but appeared to not have taken any initiative to address that issue.
When Nkosi was stopped after the crime he even tried to start his vehicle and attempted to flee after committing a “horrendous act”.
Jooma said the sentence should deter others from committing the same offence.
Nkosi was also handed six months in prison or a R2,000 fine for driving without a licence, which was suspended for five years.
Moila’s family members wept and expressed relief that the three-year case was finally over.
Rose Moila, Jacob’s sister, said attending court proceedings had not been easy, as they had to face someone accused of killing her brother.
“The family has been traumatised and broken. When it happened, it was a shock because we knew Jacob as this person who loved his work and you get this report saying your brother has been killed by the same community he was protecting.”
She said Jacob was dedicated to his job and loved serving his community.
“The [sentence] of 10 years. I don’t know if it will bring us peace, but I know not coming back to court will allow us to start healing because there is no way we are going to see this guy again,” she said.
She thanked metro police officers Nhlanhla Makhoba, Thenjiwe Tshabalala, Kgomotso Sekhothe and Nompumelelo Lehlaku for their continued support since the incident.
“Even after they had testified, they kept attending the court case and supporting us as the family.”
TimesLIVE
Unlicensed ‘drunk driver’ who killed a metro cop sentenced to 10 years
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
A drunk driver who killed a Johannesburg metro police officer in February 2020 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Mlungisi Nkosi from Meadowlands in Soweto was convicted of culpable homicide, negligent driving and driving without a driver’s licence.
He failed to stop at a roadblock and rammed into officer Jacob Moila. The father of one, who was conducting a stop-and-search operation with his colleagues, was killed instantly.
Nkosi, who was out on bail for almost three years, appeared in the Orlando magistrate's court on Thursday for sentencing.
He seemed calm in the dock but left in handcuffs after sentencing.
In handing down sentence, magistrate Mohammed Jooma said Nkosi failed to show remorse from the day he was arrested and during the trial.
A pre-sentencing report stated he had a problem with alcohol but appeared to not have taken any initiative to address that issue.
When Nkosi was stopped after the crime he even tried to start his vehicle and attempted to flee after committing a “horrendous act”.
Jooma said the sentence should deter others from committing the same offence.
Nkosi was also handed six months in prison or a R2,000 fine for driving without a licence, which was suspended for five years.
Moila’s family members wept and expressed relief that the three-year case was finally over.
Rose Moila, Jacob’s sister, said attending court proceedings had not been easy, as they had to face someone accused of killing her brother.
“The family has been traumatised and broken. When it happened, it was a shock because we knew Jacob as this person who loved his work and you get this report saying your brother has been killed by the same community he was protecting.”
She said Jacob was dedicated to his job and loved serving his community.
“The [sentence] of 10 years. I don’t know if it will bring us peace, but I know not coming back to court will allow us to start healing because there is no way we are going to see this guy again,” she said.
She thanked metro police officers Nhlanhla Makhoba, Thenjiwe Tshabalala, Kgomotso Sekhothe and Nompumelelo Lehlaku for their continued support since the incident.
“Even after they had testified, they kept attending the court case and supporting us as the family.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos