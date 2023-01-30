Sikhakhane then received a text message from Mtshali telling him she did not want to speak to him.
Long jail sentence for KZN cop who killed friend and girlfriend
Image: 123RF/albund
A KwaZulu-Natal police officer has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for the murder of his friend and 25 years for the murder of his girlfriend three weeks ago.
Const Lindokuhle Sikhakhane, 27, pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
Sikhakhane, who was stationed at Bishopstowe police station, killed his friend Sandile Nene, 30, from Imbali, and his girlfriend Samukelisiwe Mtshali, 22, who lived in Nquthu.
In his plea statement, Sikhakhane said he spoke to Mtshali on the phone on January 6, who told him she was not well and had decided to leave Pietermaritzburg for her parents' home in Nquthu.
Sikhakhane said he called her again but Mtshali did not answer and he was worried.
He called Nene to drive him to Nquthu for R3,000.
During the trip, Sikhakhane kept calling Mtshali but she did not answer and he decided to call his sister-in-law but could not reach her either.
Sikhakhane then received a text message from Mtshali telling him she did not want to speak to him.
When he texted back, Mtshali replied he was not allowed to come to her home and the reason she did not answer his call was that she was angry with him for making her pregnant.
Sikhakhane heard the voice of a man asking her who she was talking to and suddenly she ended the call. This confirmed his suspicions she was involved with another man.
During the drive, Nene complained that it was a long-distance trip and Sikhakhane had to add R2,000 to the originally agreed upon price of R3,000. An argument ensued and Sikhakhane was upset that Nene was deviating from the agreement.
“Nene asked Sikhakhane to stop the vehicle so he could relieve himself on the side of the road. He got out and got on the driver's side, and Sikhakhane noticed Nene was shooting at him. Sikhakhane managed to get out and started shooting back, killing Nene before returning to the car and driving to Nquthu,” the plea states.
Sikhakhane drove to Newcastle where Mtshali had studied and called a number he had found on her phone a year ago.
A man answered who confirmed he had met Mtshali on January 6 and apologised.
Sikhakhane returned to Nquthu and went to her house where he confirmed she had not slept there on the day.
He called Mtshali and told her what he knew, but she denied it and they arranged to meet in Dundee on January 8, intending to go to Pietermaritzburg together.
“Sikhakhane informed Mtshali on the way back to Pietermaritzburg and they would stop by his main residence at Ezimbubeni in Pomeroy. They drove off and continued to argue on the way until Sikhakhane parked the car under a tree, got out and told Mtshali to get out as well.
“He continued to question her about the pregnancy and paternity of her other children, but she continued to deny any cheating and that she had slept with a man in Newcastle on January 6. He asked her to unlock her phone so he could retrieve messages but she refused,” the court papers said.
This enraged Sikhakhane and he decided to shoot her.
Sikhakhane left her body and drove to his house in Ezimbubeni, where he told his mother what he had done and he would go to the police to turn himself in, which he did.
Sikhakhane said he knew his action was wrong.
