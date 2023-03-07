A Limpopo policewoman accused of raping and sexually grooming her 10-year-old son was denied bail in the Vaalbank magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Monday.
The 40-year-old officer was arrested in January after videos of her allegedly having sex with her minor son circulated on social media.
Independent police investigative directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the accused, whose identity cannot be revealed due to the matter being sexually driven and involving a minor, was denied bail as she does not have a fixed address.
“She has also interfered with witnesses. The case has been remanded to May 3 to allow for further investigation,” said Suping.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo female cop accused of raping son, 10, denied bail
Image: Elvis Ntombela
A Limpopo policewoman accused of raping and sexually grooming her 10-year-old son was denied bail in the Vaalbank magistrate's court in Mpumalanga on Monday.
The 40-year-old officer was arrested in January after videos of her allegedly having sex with her minor son circulated on social media.
Independent police investigative directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the accused, whose identity cannot be revealed due to the matter being sexually driven and involving a minor, was denied bail as she does not have a fixed address.
“She has also interfered with witnesses. The case has been remanded to May 3 to allow for further investigation,” said Suping.
TimesLIVE
Court case of policewoman accused of raping son postponed to next week
Bail opposed for cop who 'raped' boy
Uncle accused of raping two-year-old niece during load-shedding denied bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos