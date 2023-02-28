KZN man pleads guilty to raping and fatally strangling 6-year-old niece

He told Nyawose to walk back to the house with him and use another route, which went near a river and a bushy area. He said while walking near bushes, he decided to rape the child.
A KwaZulu-Natal man pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering his six-year-old niece at Mthwalume in Hibberdene on the south coast.
Nkanyiso Radebe pleaded guilty at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
Vuyisile Nyawose was killed on February 12 2023.
In his guilty plea, Radebe said after drinking the entire night, he had woken at 6am and continued drinking. At 10am he went to the child's home after her granny asked him to dig a pit toilet for her. His plea confirmed the girl was his niece, but he was not related to her grandmother.
“I worked at Nyawose’s home and the pick I was using broke. Nyawose’s grandmother said she will ask her neighbour to lend her a pick. I asked her to give me money to buy cigarettes while she spoke to her neighbour.
“She gave me R10 and I went to a tuck shop. Nyawose followed me. I bought cigarettes and matches. Nyawose bought airtime for her mother and chips,” said Radebe.
He told Nyawose to walk back to the house with him and use another route, which went near a river and a bushy area. He said while walking near bushes, he decided to rape the child.
Radebe described how he overpowered the child and raped her twice while she cried.
“Once I was done, Nyawose threatened to tell her grandmother,” he said.
“I was scared she would report me and decided to kill her. I grabbed her and strangled her until she was lifeless. I left her and went back to her grandmother's house. I told her grandmother I left her on the way back from the shop and did not know where she was.”
He said community members took him to a police station as he was the last person seen with the child. At the station he confessed and pointed out where he had left the girl's body. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping, two counts of rape and murder.
“I am sorry for my actions and regret what I have done. I admit I raped her more than once when I committed acts of sexual penetration without her consent.”
Radebe will be sentenced on Wednesday.
