South Africa

Suspect linked to mass shooting at Kwazakhele birthday party arrested

05 March 2023 - 13:35
The scene where a mass shooting occurred in Gqeberha, claiming the lives of eight people.
Image: Supplied

A man was arrested during an early morning police raid on a block of flats allegedly used as a hideout by suspects linked to a mass shooting at a birthday celebration at Kwazakhele in Gqeberha.

Eight people were shot dead and three others seriously wounded on January 29 when two armed men entered a property in Makanda Street and opened fire.

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba applauded detective work leading to the arrest on Friday.

“Eastern Cape police, through the leadership of provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, launched a manhunt for the suspects, as they investigated eight cases of murder and three cases of attempted murder,” she said.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said one suspect, aged 33, was arrested during the raid.

“Upon investigation, his involvement was confirmed. His co-conspirators managed to flee before the police arrived. Meanwhile, the suspect was immediately arrested and later detained at Mount Road police station for further investigation.

“Police are in pursuit of the remaining fugitives who escaped from Walmer Flats.” 

