Girls as young as eight lured into gangsterism
Residents always fear being shot, killed everyday
The two gangs that have been involved in deadly drug turf war in Westbury are now recruiting school girls as young as eight years old to form their own gangs in schools.
This is according to police minister Bheki Cele who was describing the murderous state of affairs in the township south of Johannesburg after gang-related violence broke out last week resulting in the shooting of 13 people over the weekend...
