Pheto's lottery scandal flies in face of dire societal challenges
By Sowetan Reporter - 03 March 2023 - 07:00
As 28 bidders are expected to make offers for award-winning actor Terry Pheto’s luxury house in Bryanston, Joburg, people who run drug rehabilitation centres in Tshwane say there is a need for more facilities.
The house is believed to have been acquired with proceeds from the National Lottery Commission (NLC) which was meant to go towards a drug rehabilitation centre in Soshanguve, Tshwane. Joyce Makgale, founder and owner of Reabetsoe Rehabilitation Centre in Mabopane, said the township had a scourge of drug abuse...
Pheto's lottery scandal flies in face of dire societal challenges
As 28 bidders are expected to make offers for award-winning actor Terry Pheto’s luxury house in Bryanston, Joburg, people who run drug rehabilitation centres in Tshwane say there is a need for more facilities.
The house is believed to have been acquired with proceeds from the National Lottery Commission (NLC) which was meant to go towards a drug rehabilitation centre in Soshanguve, Tshwane. Joyce Makgale, founder and owner of Reabetsoe Rehabilitation Centre in Mabopane, said the township had a scourge of drug abuse...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos