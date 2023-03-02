Terry Pheto's luxury home goes under the hammer

Pheto, who was a lead actress in Oscar-winning feature film Tsotsi, and eight other people, including two lawyers, an accountant, a hotel group CEO and a former commissioner of the NLC, have been under SIU investigation for a multimillion-rand fraud scheme, which allegedly saw them obtaining properties through money fraudulently acquired from the NLC. The money was meant to fund a drug rehabilitation centre in Tshwane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ Sunday Times
The luxury house of internationally acclaimed actress Terry Pheto — which was built with funds linked to siphoning of the National Lottery Commission (NLC) grant funding — is going under the hammer on Thursday morning.
The auction comes after a preservation order granted by the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Pretoria, to the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on November 4 2022 to freeze Pheto’s Bryanston home.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Pheto, who was a lead actress in Oscar-winning feature film Tsotsi, and eight other people, including two lawyers, an accountant, a hotel group CEO and a former commissioner of the NLC, have been under SIU investigation for a multimillion-rand fraud scheme, which allegedly saw them obtaining properties through money fraudulently acquired from the NLC. The money was meant to fund a drug rehabilitation centre in Tshwane.
According to the SIU, investigations have found that the money used for the purchase of the land and construction of the home came from nonprofit organisations that received NLC funding meant for the roll-out of a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects aimed at achieving traditional circumcision practice.
The SIU said in its statement: “After the preservation order was granted, Pheto’s legal representatives contacted the SIU and the AFU indicating that they will not contest the preservation order granted by the high court. The SIU was, in terms of proclamation R32 of 2020, authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the NLC and the conduct of NLC officials, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state or NLC.
“The auctioning of Pheto’s home is a continuation of the implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover assets and financial losses suffered by state institutions and/or to prevent further losses.”
The SIU further revealed that Pheto, Lesley Ramulifho, Collin Tshisimba, Promise Kharivhe, Mashundu Shanduka, Charlotte Mampane, Jim Skosana, Botshelo Moloto and Rebotile Malomane allegedly bought the seized properties with monies obtained from the NLC under the auspices of grant funding.
