The SIU has searched the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) offices in East London in the Eastern Cape and seized documents relating to an ongoing investigation.
“The SIU received a tip-off from a whistle-blower alleging that 40 non-profit organisations were recruited to apply for grant funding. They received approximately R14m. On receiving the money, it was allegedly channelled to a family member of a former NLC board member,” the SIU said.
This is a continuation of the proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of NLC, the conduct of officials and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state.
The proclamation covers offences that took place between January 2014 and November 6 2020, the proclamation's date of publication.
Earlier this month the NLC obtained an order from the high court to freeze nine luxury properties in Pretoria, Centurion, Hartebeespoort and Johannesburg, a BMW 420i, and two Ocean Basket franchises in the East Rand with a combined value of about R25m. This implicated actress Moitheri “Terry” Pheto and others.
SIU seizes documents at National Lotteries office in East London
Image: Thulani Mbele
The SIU has searched the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) offices in East London in the Eastern Cape and seized documents relating to an ongoing investigation.
“The SIU received a tip-off from a whistle-blower alleging that 40 non-profit organisations were recruited to apply for grant funding. They received approximately R14m. On receiving the money, it was allegedly channelled to a family member of a former NLC board member,” the SIU said.
This is a continuation of the proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of NLC, the conduct of officials and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state.
The proclamation covers offences that took place between January 2014 and November 6 2020, the proclamation's date of publication.
Earlier this month the NLC obtained an order from the high court to freeze nine luxury properties in Pretoria, Centurion, Hartebeespoort and Johannesburg, a BMW 420i, and two Ocean Basket franchises in the East Rand with a combined value of about R25m. This implicated actress Moitheri “Terry” Pheto and others.
Lottery grant recipients' cars and property seized after alleged athletics track fraud
In February, the SIU ordered beneficiaries of NLC grant funding to surrender a residential property in Gauteng and four luxury vehicles to a curator.
This followed an investigation into the affairs of NLC and its employees, which revealed that NPO Inqaba Yokulinda received funding from the commission in two tranches totalling R19.2m between February 2018 and September 2019 for the construction of athletics tracks in North West and Mpumalanga.
In June it obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze a luxury property owned by Vhutanda Investments, which allegedly bought the property for about R27m in 2018 with money from the NLC.
In September the SIU obtained a preservation order to freeze the R2.8m pension benefits of Philemon Letwaba, former COO of the NLC.
TimesLIVE
Ex-Lotteries Commission boss's pension frozen by SIU
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos