“Deputy minister Chikunga will be joined by transport director-general advocate James Mlawu, acting CEO of the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) Ndzimeni Ramugondo, Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) CEO Nozipho Mdawe and experts and key stakeholders in the search and rescue space,” said Msibi.
The conference will be held under the theme “Roles and Responsibilities of the Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue (AMSAR) in South Africa”.
“South African Search and Rescue (SASAR) is charged with searching, assisting and, where appropriate, effecting rescue operations for survivors of aeronautical and maritime accidents or incidents. SASAR is also charged with co-ordinating the evacuation of seriously injured or ill persons from vessels at sea where the persons’ conditions are such that they must obtain medical treatment sooner than the vessel would be able to get them to a suitable medical facility,” Msibi said.
Transport department, marine and aviation experts aim to close gaps at search and rescue conference
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
The South African Search and Rescue Organisation, in association with the government and transport department, will host a three-day search and rescue (SAR) conference in Durban from Monday to Wednesday.
The round-table discussion will see about 100 marine and aviation experts and stakeholders address maritime and aeronautical search and rescue commitments made by the country, existing gaps in delivering on these commitments and challenges faced, said transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi. The event is being hosted by deputy transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.
“The conference will seek to benchmark with international bodies in better dealing with challenges posed by search and rescue services and develop feasible mechanisms to finance new aerial technologies which are also aimed at improving on the already existing resources.
