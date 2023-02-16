×

South Africa

716,000 graduates apply for R350 grant

Most applications made by youth aged 20-24

16 February 2023 - 06:58
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The number of unemployed young people with tertiary qualifications seeking access to the social relief of distress grant has increased by nearly 20% in the past five months.

Figures released by the department of social development during a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting on Wednesday painted a grim picture of the face of unemployment in SA...

