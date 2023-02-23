×

South Africa

Budget 2023: CEOs of top food retailers want government to rethink diesel fuel levy refund

By TIMESLIVE - 23 February 2023 - 13:35
Retailers are spending billions on diesel to run generators during load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone, Spar CEO Mike Bosman and Shoprite Checkers CEO Pieter Engelbrecht have implored the government to reconsider its decision on the diesel fuel refund levy. 

“The government has accepted the logic that the food industry should not be penalised for the energy crisis but has only done half the job,” they said in a joint statement on Thursday.   

“Our supermarkets are on the front line in keeping the lights on and the shelves and chillers stacked for customers during load-shedding. It is costing us billions of rand in diesel to fuel our emergency generators.” 

They said while “doing our best” to absorb as much of this additional cost as possible, rather than pass it onto the public, “we cannot do so indefinitely”. 

“We urgently ask the government to look again and extend the refund to retailers,” they added, warning that stable supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods could not be guaranteed unless the load-shedding crisis was urgently addressed.

TimesLIVE

 

BUDGET 2023 | Grants go up, R350 relief stays

The social relief of distress (SRD) grant has been extended until March 31 2024, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said yesterday during the budget ...
News
9 hours ago

BUDGET 2023 | Support for agri sector lauded by producers

A levy refund announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana to ease pressure on food producers may not necessarily lead to lower food prices.
News
9 hours ago

BUDGET 2023 | R9bn in tax relief through solar power rebate

Homeowners and business intending to invest in rooftop solar panels and other renewable energy sources to escape load-shedding will soon benefit from ...
News
1 day ago

