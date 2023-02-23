BUDGET 2023 | Support for agri sector lauded by producers
It may not lead to cheaper food prices - industries
By Mpho Sibanyoni and Mpho Koka - 23 February 2023 - 06:56
A levy refund announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana to ease pressure on food producers may not necessarily lead to lower food prices.
During his budget speech on Wednesday, Godongwana said that manufacturers facing the brunt of power blackouts would get a reprieve through refunds...
