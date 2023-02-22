BUDGET 2023 | Godongwana warns of tax hike if calls for basic income grant persist

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has warned he will have no choice but to increase taxes if he’s forced to introduce a basic income grant.

Godongwana was speaking at a pre-budget briefing in Cape Town tabling the 2023/2024 budget in parliament on Wednesday.

“I’m not raising taxes this year but next year is a different ball game. I’ll raise taxes for different reasons; there’s always a warning which we did in February last year, we’re repeating that warning.

“For argument's sake, let’s say we want to increase the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant or improve it and make it a basic income grant … you must also know you’re calling for me to tax you more.”

Godongwana has long been under pressure from civil society formations and ANC tripartite alliance partners to convert the SRD grant to an improved permanent basic income grant.

The SRD grant was introduced in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown to cushion the poor and unemployed from the economic impact of the pandemic.